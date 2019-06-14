News
How to watch the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade on Monday

Jun 14, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard

With June 14th’s glorious win, Toronto will hold a celebration parade.

If you have no clue what I’m talking about, you’ve been living underneath a rock, as the Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Toronto will have a championship parade.

The parade starts at 10:00am ET at the Raptors’ practice facility, the OVO Athletic Centre and will end at Nathan Phillips Square.

If you’re unable to attend the parade, head to Sportsnet to watch it all.

You can watch through Sportnets stations, channels and apps as they will broadcast the parade, CP24, 680news.com and TorontoCityNews.ca will also provide full coverage.

TSN and CTV have also announced that it will stream the parade as well. It will stream live and coverage begins at 9am ET.

Source: Sportsnet

