How to watch the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade on Monday

With June 14th’s glorious win, Toronto will hold a celebration parade.
If you have no clue what I’m talking about, you’ve been living underneath a rock, as the Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Toronto will have a championship parade.
The parade starts at 10:00am ET at the Raptors’ practice facility, the OVO Athletic Centre and will end at Nathan Phillips Square.
#BREAKING – Parade for our #NBA Champion #Toronto Raptors to go on MONDAY. Starts at 10am at Exhibition Place..along Lakeshore to York, York to University, University north to Armoury St. then to NPS. @CP24 to have full coverage. @TorontoPolice
If you’re unable to attend the parade, head to Sportsnet to watch it all.
You can watch through Sportnets stations, channels and apps as they will broadcast the parade, CP24, 680news.com and TorontoCityNews.ca will also provide full coverage.
TSN and CTV have also announced that it will stream the parade as well. It will stream live and coverage begins at 9am ET.
Raptors fans have been waiting on this for a long time 🙏 Toronto will celebrate its first NBA championship in Monday’s parade, beginning at 10am!
Coverage of the parade begins on TSN at 9am. pic.twitter.com/n82p4ScxEY
YOUR 2019 @NBA CHAMPS! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3mNvchZqzT
