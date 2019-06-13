Toronto hospital to use Artificial Intelligence to better understand mental health

The Krembil Centre for Neuroinformatics in Toronto will start using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to better understand mental health.
The centre aims to combine data science and machine learning, and to apply the research to neuroscience. It will be located in the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).
Sean Hill, a researcher at the facility, told the Canadian Press that mental health research will benefit by being transformed into a ‘data-driven science.’
Hill believes that a hospital setting is crucial for this project because the location facilitates better access to conduct research.
He said that harvesting available information will answer their questions about mental disorders and explained that mental health disorders are currently defined through symptoms. However, researchers hope to start defining them though biological mechanisms.
The research team includes experts from Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Romania, and Israel.
“What we really want to do is increase the degree of personalization of care,” Hill told CP.
Researchers at the facility will work with experts who specialize in mental disorders to track patients’ progress. Hill says that the centre has already begun collecting data for research.
Image credit: Twitter
Source: The Canadian Press
