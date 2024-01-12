This robo-patient behaves like a normal human would in medical scenarios

We’ve seen a lot of flashy announcements at CES, like Rabbit’s R1 device, Asus’ new dual-screen laptop, Sony and Honda controlling its upcoming EV with a DualSense controller, and more. However, CES is not all about flashy gadgets and stunts; it also showcases some innovations in the medical field.

As shared by Engadget, Adam-X is a life-like robot patient that can simulate a wide range of medical scenarios and provide real-time feedback to trainees. It is essentially a reproduction of the skeletal and anatomical structure of a human, with “unique human characteristics and features, making training more realistic.”

In short, it behaves like a normal human would in scenarios, including physiological responses of a human patient, such as pupil dilation, flushing, tongue swelling, cyanosis, and even urination.

It can currently make sounds, and an update planned for later this year will allow it to communicate with voice using GPT technology.

According to the folks at Engadget, who saw Adam-X in action, the robo-patient can be used for medical training scenarios, such as CPR, intubation, IV insertions, blood pressure measurement, and defibrillation. Adam-X is connected to a laptop that can show the trainee if there’s anything they’re doing wrong and provide feedback.

Adam-X is not cheap, though. It costs around $70,000 USD (roughly $93,700 CAD) and is mainly intended for medical schools and training facilities. You can learn more about it here and here.

Image credit: Medical-X

Via: Engadget