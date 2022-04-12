Telus and The Alex to provide healthcare to Calgary’s homeless

In partnership with the Alex Community Health Centre, Telus has announced the launch of its Health for Good mobile clinic to enhance the lives of the marginalized communities in Calgary.

The Alex Mobile Care Clinic is committed to ensuring that vulnerable Calgarians have access to immediate, high-quality, compassionate care.

The Alex Mobile Care Clinic is staffed with both a nurse practitioner and a peer support liaison, which deliver key services to marginalized communities.

Additionally, mobile addiction management allows easy access to addiction management and treatment services. The Mobile Clinic will serve as an expansion to The Alex’s existing Rapid Access Addictions Medicine Clinic and Mobile Addictions Outreach Initiative services. Other healthcare services include routine testing, contraception, womens’ health services, STI treatment, harm reduction services and mental health care and counselling.

“With decades of experience in mobile health care, The Alex knows that being in the right place at the right time is critical to meeting the needs of those who experience barriers to good health care. With a focus on addictions support, we are also able to utilize the skills and training of our medical teams, who understand the issues that contribute to addiction and are able to provide medically-assisted support along the continuum of recovery,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre the CEO of The Alex.

All Mobile Health Clinics offer space for consultations, assessments, and the equipment necessary to provide medical care and harm reduction and space for patient privacy.

Telus also recently announced a health initiative in Quebec to expand MyCare virtual services.

Source: Telus