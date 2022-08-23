Telus launches MyPet, a virtual vet services for cat and dog owners

Telus has launched a new feature to allow furry friends to virtually access vet care.

The Telus Health MyPet allows dog and cat owners to virtually access a licensed vet and ask questions ranging from several topics, from nutritional management to behavioural changes. Vets can also prescribe certain medications.

However, the feature is only available in B.C. at this time.

In a press release, the Vancouver-based company says the feature will reduce non-urgent visits to emergency clinics and allow remote pet owners, or those with pets who hate travelling, to access care.

“The launch of Telus Health MyPet is a significant milestone in our journey to leverage our world-leading technology to not only empower Canadians to take an active role in their own health and that of their loved ones, but also to support veterinarians with the ever growing demand for pet care,” Juggy Sihota, vice-president of consumer health at Telus Health, said.

MyPet follows the similar virtual service Telus’ has available for humans. However, unlike MyPet, Telus Health’s MyCare is more widely available.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus