Samsung Canada partners with Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bublé for annual SickKids fundraiser

Samsung Canada is again partnering with SickKids Foundation to raise money this holiday season. For the fourth consecutive year, the South Korean tech giant is helping kids by matching donations from December 1st to the 24th.



The company will match up to $100,000, plus an additional $10 will be given for every review left on the company’s website.

Beloved Canadian Ryan Reynolds is again joining the fold as a celebrity endorsement. Michael Bublé and Auston Matthews are also among the celebrity endorsements.

For more information on Samsung’s involvement and to donate, click here.