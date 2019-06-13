Rogers ‘unlimited’ Infinite plans now available

Following the carrier’s surprise announcement on Wednesday, Canadians can now sign up for Rogers’ new Infinite plans.
Taking a page from Freedom Mobile, the new plans offer ‘unlimited’ data in that they don’t include data overage fees. Instead, once subscribers go over their monthly data allotment, Rogers caps their data speeds at 256Kbps until the start of their next billing cycle.
At launch, the carrier is offering three tiers of Infinite plans:
- Infinite +10 — 10GB of data at max speed for $75 per month
- Infinite +20 — 20GB of data at max speed for $95 per month
- Infinite +50 — 50GB of data at max speed for $125 per month
Every Infinite plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited SMS and MMS messaging. In addition, Infinite plans come with call display, call waiting, group calling, enhanced voicemail, as well as 2,500 call forwarding minutes.
Infinite plans also include the carrier’s Roam Like Home daily roaming package, and, last but not least, all the data included in an Infinite plan is shareable.
Thus far, of the two other national carriers, only Telus has responded to the new plans. The Vancouver-based carrier plans to launch a new promotional $75/15GB data BYOD plan for current, new and returning subscribers.
Source: Rogers
