What was your favourite game announced at E3 2019?

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) featured tons of new game announcements, including Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs Legion, George R. R. Martin’s and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, and Eidos Montreal’s Marvel’s Avengers.
This year’s E3 had conferences from Xbox, Nintendo, EA, Square Enix and Ubisoft. Though it E3 lacked a PlayStation event, it was still jampacked full of announcements, trailers and release dates.
We now know that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch next April and will have Canada’s own Keanu Reeves. We also got the March release date for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the March release for Final Fantasy VII Remake and the August release date for Oninaki.
However, let’s focus in on the new announcements. For me, my favourite announcement was Elden Ring, a role-playing game from the makers of Bloodborne. And I loved the Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay.
So let us know in the comments below, what was your favourite E3 reveal. Tell us the name of the game and why you’re excited about it.
