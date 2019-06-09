Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service launches in preview in October

During Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote, the tech giant confirmed that its upcoming xCloud video game streaming service is set to launch in preview in October.
Other than the release date, little is known about the streaming platform beyond the fact that it will allow subscribers to play Xbox games across multiple devices, including smartphones and tablets, similar to Google’s Stadia service.
Microsoft also confirmed that it will be possible to stream games directly from your own Xbox console instead of Microsoft’s servers, similar to Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play feature. Earlier this week Microsoft confirmed that Project xCloud is set to support every Xbox One title.
It’s unclear when the final version of xCloud will release.
