News
PREVIOUS|

Game of Thrones, Dark Souls creators partner for new Elden Ring game

Jun 9, 2019

5:45 PM EDT

0 comments

From the creators Game of Thrones and Dark Souls comes a new game called Elden Ring. The trailer was revealed at Microsoft’s E3 2019 keynote.

FromSoftware’s Hideo Miyazaki, the brain behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and George R. R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones, are working on this title together.

The cinematic game trailer didn’t show a lot beyond the creation of what is assumed to be the ‘Eldin Ring.’ It also revealed a battlefield filled with dead soldiers, and a character putting on their prosthetic arm.

This new title is an action role-playing game that might be the spiritual successor to Dark Souls set in another fantastical land.

A release date for Elden Ring was not announced during Microsoft’s Xbox E3 keynote.

Related Articles

News

Jun 9, 2019

5:41 PM EDT

Halo Infinite will launch alongside Microsoft’s Project Scarlett in 2020

News

Jun 9, 2019

5:27 PM EDT

Next Xbox console 4 times more powerful than Xbox One X, features 120fps games

News

Jun 9, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

Here’s how to watch Xbox’s 2019 E3 press conference

News

Jun 9, 2019

5:09 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 controller

Comments