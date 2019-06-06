Here’s Canadian launch, pricing and games info for Google Stadia

Google has announced details on Canadian pricing, release window and the games lineup for its Stadia game streaming service.
To start, the tech giant has confirmed that the service will launch in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and several European countries this November. A release date was not specified.
At launch, the service will feature more than 30 titles from 21 different publishers, including Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Rockstar, Square Enix and Ubisoft.
Below is the full list of titles that will be available on Google Stadia at launch:
- Bandai Namco — Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Bethesda — Doom Eternal, Doom (2016), Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Bungie — Destiny 2
- Capcom — (publisher to announce title at a later date)
- Coatsink — Get Packed
- Codemasters — Grid
- Deep Silver — Metro Exodus
- Drool — Thumper
- Electronic Arts — (publisher to announce title at a later date)
- Giants Software — Farming Simulator 19
- Larian Studios — Baldur’s Gate 3
- nWay Games — Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rockstar — (publisher to announce title at a later date)
- Sega — Football Manager
- SNK — Samurai Shodown
- Square Enix — Final Fantasy XV – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- 2K — NBA 2K (publisher to announce title at a later date), Borderlands 3
- Tequila Works — Gylt
- THQ — Darksiders Genesis
- Ubisoft — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance (publisher to announce title at a later date), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2
- Warner Bros — Mortal Kombat 11
Google notes that this is the first “wave” of titles for Stadia. The company says it will roll out subsequent waves of new games following the launch of the service.
In terms of pricing, Google will offer two subscriptions to Stadia: Base and Pro.
Pro offers unlimited access to Stadia’s library of games in up to 4K/60fps/HDR with 5.1 surround sound. To stream in this fidelity, you’ll need a connection of at least 35Mbps. Older games will be included in the Pro subscription, but newer titles will have to be purchased separately.
However, Pro will be the only Stadia option available at launch as part of the Founder’s Edition bundle.
At a cost of $169 CAD, the Founder’s Edition will offer the following six perks:
- Limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller
- Chromecast Ultra (4K capable)
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription
- First dibs on Stadia Name
- One 3-month ‘Buddy Pass’ to gift Stadia Pro to a friend
- The full Destiny 2 experience (includes base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and annual pass; players will also be able to transfer their Guardian characters from Xbox One and PC)
Google’s proprietary Stadia controller, which was developed primarily in Waterloo, Ontario, is an optional accessory which offers reduced input lag and dedicated buttons for two of Stadia’s key features — Google Assistant support and YouTube streaming functionality.
The controller will be offered for $89.99 CAD exclusively at the G-Store in Black, Clearly White and Wasabi colours. Third-party controllers without the Stadia features can also be used. Meanwhile, the Chromecast Ultra will allow for Stadia streaming on TVs in up to 4K resolution, although other Chromecast models can be used for 1080p streaming.
Once the three-month Stadia Pro subscription included in the Founder’s Edition expires, Stadia Pro will cost $11.99 CAD/month on its own. You’ll be able to retain unlimited access to the full library of Stadia games as long as your subscription is valid.
Stadia Pro will offer discounts on games as well, so you can buy individual titles to use in ‘Stadia Base,’ even if your Stadia Pro subscription lapses.
Google says Stadia Base will launch in 2020 and offer game streaming of up to 1080p/60fps with stereo sound. A minimum 10Mbps connection is required for 1080p streaming. Titles will be available for purchase à la carte from Google’s G-Store.
Stadia Base can be accessed on a Chrome browser in any computer or on the Pixel 3 and 3a smartphones. Google says it will expand Stadia Base to other phones “over time.”
Google confirmed to MobileSyrup that there are currently no plans for other subscription options.
In terms of demo opportunities, Google tells MobileSyrup that the company is looking into ways for the public to get to try Stadia ahead of launch. However, specific plans were not confirmed.
The Google Stadia Founder’s Edition can be pre-ordered in Canada here.
Comments