Huawei exec accused of stealing chip startup trade secrets

A Huawei executive has been accused of stealing trade secrets from Silicon Valley-based smartphone chip startup Cnex, according to The Wall Street Journal.
In its filing, Cnex alleges that Huawei Deputy Chairman Eric Xu spent years trying to steal its data storage secrets. Cnex doesn’t specify exactly how much data may have been taken, but it says Xu was part of a multi-year conspiracy to steal trade secrets.
In a countersuit, Huawei argues that Cnex is guilty of engaging in trade secret theft. Both companies deny the respective allegations.
Cnex’s suit is set to go to trial on June 3rd.
This is the latest in a long line of legal disputes that Huawei is facing.
Huawei global CFO Meng Wanzhou is currently awaiting extradition in Vancouver due to allegations of fraud. Meanwhile, Huawei is subject to a blacklisting ban from the U.S. government, which has resulted in Google suspending business with the company.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Comments