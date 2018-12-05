Huawei’s global chief financial officer arrested in Vancouver

Canadian law enforcement has arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, on the suspicion that she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, according to a Globe and Mail report.
Wanzhou is currently facing extradition to the United States.
“Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on December 1st. She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday,” said Canadian Justice department spokesperson Ian McLeod in a statement to The Globe and Mail. “
“As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng,” continued the statement.
The Globe and Mail reports that U.S. law enforcement agencies allege Ms. Meng tried to evade U.S. trade embargoes against Iran.
Meng Wanzhou is also a vice-chair on Huawei’s board of directors and the daughter of the China-based company’s founder Ren Zhengfei.
As recently as December 5th, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault used his first public speech to warn Canadians of state-sponsored espionage through 5G mobile networks, placing an emphasis on Huawei’s infrastructure partnerships with carriers.
Vigneault’s speech comes shortly after three members Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, including New Zealand, Australia and the U.S., opted to ban carriers in their countries from purchasing telecommunications equipment from Huawei.
Scott Bradley, vice-president of Huawei Canada, in a recent statement MobileSyrup, said:
“Huawei Canada will continue to work collaboratively with the Canadian government, carriers and other domestic stakeholders to take whatever steps are needed to ensure and protect the integrity of Canada’s national telecommunications infrastructure, including the rollout of 5G technology. Our highest priority is — and always has been — the security and privacy of the networks that we help to equip here in Canada.”
Telus is currently running 5G wireless-to-the-home trials through a partnership with Huawei. Bell, on the other hand, has also been conducting 5G tests with Huawei over the last few years. Rogers has announced a multi-year 5G plan with trails running in 2019 through an agreement with Ericcson.
Huawei is the second-largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the world. The company recently released the Mate 20 Pro in Canada.
Update 05/11/2018 7:48pm: Huawei global sent the following statement to MobileSyrup regarding Wanzhou’s arrest.
“Recently, our corporate CFO, Ms. Meng Wanzhou, was provisionally detained by the Canadian Authorities on behalf of the United States of America, which seeks the extradition of Ms. Meng Wanzhou to face unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York, when she was transferring flights in Canada.
The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng. The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion.
Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU.”
Source: The Globe and Mail
Comments