Fido promotion offers bonus 3GB, 4GB and 5GB on BYOD plans and $10 offer for 12 months

May 9, 2019

5:59 PM EDT

While Rogers launched a 10GB plan with the iPhone XR and iPad recently, the carrier’s sub-brand Fido has also launched bonus gig plans.

Fido is now offering bonus 3GB/4GB/5GB on BYOD plans plus $10 off for 12 months if you get the plan in-store.

  • $50 – 500 mins + 4GB (was 1GB)
  • $55 – 500 mins + 6GB (was 2GB)
  • $60 – 500 mins + 8GB (was 3GB)
  • $70 – 500 mins + 9GB (was 4GB)
  • $80 – 500 mins + 12GB (was 7GB)
  • $110 – 500 mins + 15GB (was 10GB)

However, if you get the plans in-store, you can take off an extra $10 for the first year.

Unfortunately, Fido is not offering unlimited Canada-wide talk with this plan. In order to get it, you’ll have to add $5 extra to the plan. The plan does offer unlimited evenings and weekends from 5 pm on.

These plans also include call display and voicemail, and unlimited international text, pictures, and video messages.

Fido also offers an additional five hours of data, one extra hour of data, fives times a month.

Check out Fido’s plans here.

