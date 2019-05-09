Rogers offers 10GB of bonus data with 64GB iPhone XR and 32GB 6th gen iPad

National carrier Rogers is offering another way to get 10GB of data.
The carrier has launched a new promotion where customers can purchase a 64GB iPhone XR for $0 on a two-year Ultra or Premium+ tab ‘Share Everything’ plan. Alongside the phone, interested customers will also need to buy a 32GB 6th generation iPad on a two-year Share Everything tablet plan for $25 per month.
Together this nets customers 10GB of data bonus.
This works for new activations or phone upgrades to a two-year Ultra tab or Premium+ tab ‘Share Everything’ plan.
On the Premium+ and Ultra tabs the iPhone XR costs $0 outright and offer each respective plan’s base amount of data. Currently, there’s a promotion that offers customers 10GB of data on an Ultra tab for $115 or 6GB (regularly 1GB) of data on a Premium+ tab for $115. The data bonuses are not stackable with this promotion.
This means you can’t get 20GB of data if you purchase the iPhone XR on a $115 Ultra tab — at least not according to the Rogers sale associates I spoke with.
We’ve reached out to Rogers for confirmation.
It’s also important to note that while the 32GB 9.7-inch iPad costs $0 outright, customers still need to pay an extra $25 per month as the tablet will have its own line and have its own SIM.
There is also a one-time ‘Setup Service Fee’ of $35 per line to set up the devices in the store.
Rogers’ website does not mention when this promotion will end.
