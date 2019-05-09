News
PREVIOUS

Rogers offers 10GB of bonus data with 64GB iPhone XR and 32GB 6th gen iPad

May 9, 2019

12:14 PM EDT

0 comments

National carrier Rogers is offering another way to get 10GB of data. 

The carrier has launched a new promotion where customers can purchase a 64GB iPhone XR for $0 on a two-year Ultra or Premium+ tab ‘Share Everything’ plan. Alongside the phone, interested customers will also need to buy a 32GB 6th generation iPad on a two-year Share Everything tablet plan for $25 per month.

Together this nets customers 10GB of data bonus.

This works for new activations or phone upgrades to a two-year Ultra tab or Premium+ tab ‘Share Everything’ plan.

On the Premium+ and Ultra tabs the iPhone XR costs $0 outright and offer each respective plan’s base amount of data. Currently, there’s a promotion that offers customers 10GB of data on an Ultra tab for $115 or 6GB (regularly 1GB) of data on a Premium+ tab for $115. The data bonuses are not stackable with this promotion.

This means you can’t get 20GB of data if you purchase the iPhone XR on a $115 Ultra tab — at least not according to the Rogers sale associates I spoke with.

We’ve reached out to Rogers for confirmation.

It’s also important to note that while the 32GB 9.7-inch iPad costs $0 outright, customers still need to pay an extra $25 per month as the tablet will have its own line and have its own SIM.

There is also a one-time ‘Setup Service Fee’ of $35 per line to set up the devices in the store.

Rogers’ website does not mention when this promotion will end.

Related Articles

News

Apr 24, 2019

2:18 PM EDT

Fido eSIM technology rolls out for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max [Update]

News

Mar 29, 2019

11:43 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada mobile sale offers $0 iPhone XR, $100 Samsung Galaxy S10+ with gift card

News

Apr 23, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

Apple could be working on Apple Pencil paintbrush accessory with haptic feedback

News

Apr 10, 2019

6:58 PM EDT

Facebook is working on an iPad version of WhatsApp: report

Comments