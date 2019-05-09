Square Enix shows off first Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay since 2015

Square Enix has finally revealed more gameplay for its long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake game for the PlayStation 4.
The last time the company showed off footage from the game was at PlayStation Experience in San Francisco in December 2015.
Here's the Teaser Trailer for #FinalFantasy VII Remake that was introduced just now at #StateofPlay.
Most of the plans are already in place in the run up to launch, so please bear with us a little longer until we can release more information next month – Tetsuya Nomura #FF7R pic.twitter.com/LLMqWw8e9x
— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 9, 2019
The short trailer focuses on moments in Midgar from early in the game with protagonist Cloud and his allies Barret and Aerith. The trailer also hints at an appearance from the villainous Sephiroth.
As previously shown off, the Remake features a full action-based combat system, rather than the turn-based system used in the original 1997 classic. In the trailer, Cloud and
The trailer ends with a promise of “more to come” in June, presumably during Square Enix’s presentation at the Electronics Entertainment Expo on Monday, June 10th.
