Square Enix shows off first Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay since 2015

Finally, an update

May 9, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix has finally revealed more gameplay for its long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake game for the PlayStation 4.

The last time the company showed off footage from the game was at PlayStation Experience in San Francisco in December 2015.

The short trailer focuses on moments in Midgar from early in the game with protagonist Cloud and his allies Barret and Aerith. The trailer also hints at an appearance from the villainous Sephiroth.

As previously shown off, the Remake features a full action-based combat system, rather than the turn-based system used in the original 1997 classic. In the trailer, Cloud and

The trailer ends with a promise of “more to come” in June, presumably during Square Enix’s presentation at the Electronics Entertainment Expo on Monday, June 10th.

