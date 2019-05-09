New 2019 iPhone case leaks back up earlier three camera rumours

As is typical in the lead up to nearly every new iPhone’s release, it seems smartphone case manufacturers are beginning to create case concepts based on what they think Apple’s next iPhone will likely look like.
With that in mind, the latest string of iPhone case leaks from both Slashleaks and Sonny Dickson indicates that the 2019 iPhone will feature a square camera module with three camera lenses arranged in a triangle. The Slashleaks image has a 100 percent trust score and a 91 percent accuracy rating.
These images back up concept photos and other case leaks that have been circulating for the last few months.
As always, there is a possibility that this case design — coming from what seems like unknown iPhone accessory manufacturers — could not be accurate at all.
Rumours regarding Apple’s next iPhone featuring a triple-rear shooter setup originally came from notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In the past, Steve Hemmestoffer (@OnLeaks) has also posted renderings of Apple’s 2019 iPhone supposedly based on leaked design documents.
Still, with this many leaks showing off the 2019 iPhone line with a three camera triangular setup, there is likely some truth to this design direction.
Image credit: Slackleaks, Sonny Dickson
