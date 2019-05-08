UBreakiFix announces same-day Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL repairs

uBreakiFix plans to offer same-day out-of-warranty repairs for Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones.
The service will be available at all of uBreakiFix’s more than 40 locations across Canada. Screen repairs are priced at $120 and $130 for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, respectively. Customers don’t need to book an appointment to get same-day service.
According to the company, each uBreakiFix location staffs Google-trained technicians and stocks genuine OEM parts. Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners who purchase Google’s Preferred Care protection plan can get their phone serviced at uBreakiFix.
“We’re thankful to work alongside Google to offer a first-class repair experience for Pixel users,” said uBreakiFix president and co-founder Justin Wetherill. “Our brand was built to provide customers value in the form of quality and convenience. At uBreakiFix, we’re committed to keeping customers connected to the things and people who matter most.”
