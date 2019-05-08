Freedom Mobile announces network expansion to Prince Rupert, British Columbia this summer

Freedom Mobile is continuing to grow its wireless coverage with the announcement of an expansion to Prince Rupert, British Columbia.
While there is no definite launch date, Freedom states that coverage will be active — and that it will most likely come with introductory pricing — sometime this summer.
This is just one of the locations Freedom Mobile is going live with. In the coming months, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Prince George, and Namaimo, British Columbia, are all expected to be live this summer.
Shaw recently announced that its wireless brand Freedom Mobile has amassed a total of 1.5 million subscribers. Earlier this month, the carrier introduced new ‘Nationwide’ coverage and prepaid plans.
Source: Freedom Mobile
