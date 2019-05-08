News
PREVIOUS|

Freedom Mobile announces network expansion to Prince Rupert, British Columbia this summer

May 8, 2019

10:16 AM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile is continuing to grow its wireless coverage with the announcement of an expansion to Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

While there is no definite launch date, Freedom states that coverage will be active — and that it will most likely come with introductory pricing — sometime this summer.

This is just one of the locations Freedom Mobile is going live with. In the coming months, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Prince George, and Namaimo, British Columbia, are all expected to be live this summer.

Shaw recently announced that its wireless brand Freedom Mobile has amassed a total of 1.5 million subscribers. Earlier this month, the carrier introduced new ‘Nationwide’ coverage and prepaid plans.

Source: Freedom Mobile

Related Articles

Business

May 7, 2019

10:27 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile security flaw leaks personal data of customers

News

May 2, 2019

1:01 PM EDT

Vidéotron’s family plan promotion offers up to 40GB of free data for four lines

Resources

May 2, 2019

11:44 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile is holding a $0 phone sale for select devices

News

Apr 25, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Billing issues are the source of half of customer service calls: J.D. Power

Comments