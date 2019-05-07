News
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Canadian specs, price and availability

May 7, 2019

2:48 PM EDT

After catering exclusively to the high-end phone market for the past two-and-a-half years, Google is entering the mid-range smartphone market.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, announced today at the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference, take the best of the Pixel 3 and put it into a more affordable package.

Specs

Availability

Canadian consumers can pre-order the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL starting May 7th (today) via the Google Store.

In the coming weeks, the two phones will also be available to pre-order via Rogers, Bell and Telus, as well as their respective flanker brands: Fido, Virgin Mobile and Koodo.

In addition, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be available through Best Buy, Costco, T-Booth Wireless, Wireless Wave, Walmart and WoW Mobile.

Price

Through the Google Store, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cost $549 CAD and $649, respectively.

At launch, the two phones are available in three colour options — ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Purple-ish’ — and one storage size: 64GB.

We’ll update this article with individual carrier and retailer pricing as it becomes available.

