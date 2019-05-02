Ericsson opens AI hub in Montreal to focus on research and development

Swedish telecommunications equipment provider Ericsson has opened the doors to its new artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator hub in Montreal and intends to create more than 30 new jobs.
The global hub will primarily focus on research and development in AI and automation and will leverage “cutting-edge technologies to create data-driven, intelligent and robust systems for automation, evolution and growth.”
The new hub will create more than 30 new jobs for data scientists, engineers, AI/machine learning architects and software developers this year, Ericsson said in a release on May 2nd. The company says there could be more job creation in the future.
Ericsson’s current Montreal office houses 1,000 employees and the location is one of the main partners of ENCQOR (Evolution of Networked Services through a Corridor in Québec and Ontario for Research and Innovation). ENCQOR is a partnership with other tech companies and the government that is focused on research and innovation in 5G technologies.
The company has other hubs located in the U.S., Sweden and India.
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains was at the unveiling and gave MobileSyrup the following statement: “Ericsson selected Montreal as the location for their new AI Accelerator, which is a testament to the thriving AI ecosystem that is here. We are pleased to see another industry leader expand their operations here, and we look forward to collaborating to further position Canada’s position as a responsible AI leader.”
