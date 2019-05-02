OnePlus 7 Pro rumoured to sport up to 12GB of RAM and pop-up selfie camera

Frequent smartphone leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has tweeted images of the often-rumoured OnePlus 7 Pro.
His tweets give us our best look at the ‘Mirror Grey’ and ‘Nebula Blue’ colour variants of the smartphone yet. Agarwal also says that there is an ‘Almond’ colour option too, and that he’s attempting to source pictures of it.
Leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) also tweeted the same renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro and has included specs.
Reportedly the phone will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, it will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.6 aperture with OIS and EIS. OnePlus will also add a 16-megapixel shooter with a wide field of view and f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, the third camera is rumoured offer an 8-megapixel resolution with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.0 aperture.
Exclusive: Here is your first look at the official renders of the #OnePlus7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey variants! Looks good, doesn’t it? Curved Screen and a triple camera setup at the back with #OnePlus written below. Your thoughts? #OnePlus7Pro #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/ibRklVCODQ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 2, 2019
The phone will have a pop-up camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.
Additionally, it is rumoured to feature between six to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery with 30 watt Warp charge and an 855 Snapdragon processor.
Quandt also says that there will be a 5G capable variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro that will have some differences, as well as a standard OnePlus 7 device.
OnePlus will officially reveal its lineup of OnePlus 7 handsets on May 14th.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), Roland Quandt (@rquandt)
