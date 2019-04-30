Samsung to announce revised Galaxy Fold launch date in next few weeks

Samsung will share a new Galaxy Fold launch date, which it was forced to delay earlier this month after the foldable display on multiple review units broke, sometime in the next few weeks.
The company shared the news in response to an investor question during its recent Q1 2019 earnings call.
Despite the early troubles of the Galaxy Fold, company executives said they believe foldable devices, as well as 5G phone models, will help “strengthen” Samsung’s leadership in the premium smartphone market segment.
Before the recent delay, Samsung had planned to launch the Galaxy Fold in Canada sometime this summer. A recent iFixit teardown found dust and other debris could easily enter the Galaxy Fold’s casing to damage the device’s foldable display.
