Small and medium businesses in Canada using Amazon are thriving, according to the company.
The latest statistics shared by the company reveal that over 30,000 Canadian small and medium-sized businesses from coast-to-coast exceeded sales of over $900 million in 2018. This is directly selling on Amazon Canada’s website, Amazon.ca. Sales totalled over $2 billion in 2018 when those businesses shipped outside the country.
Peak months were during the November to December holiday period and saw a jump of 30 percent year-over-year.
“Small and medium-sized businesses are the engine of the Canadian economy, and Amazon’s customer obsession empowers entrepreneurs to reach new markets, reduce overhead, and access sophisticated online selling tools,” said Alexandre Gagnon, vice-president for Amazon Canada and Mexico.
Amazon Canada recently expanded its free one-day delivery to 13 new location in Canada and opened a new 113,000 square foot office in Toronto that will create 600 new tech jobs. The same building will also house the current 800 corporate employees who will continue to work on research and software development for customer fulfilment technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alexa.
Source: Amazon Canada
