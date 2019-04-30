CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content for May. The subscription-based platform is set to get series like I Ship It, Werewolf, Kiri and The Problem with Apu.
May 1st
- Take Me To Prom
May 2nd
- The 410: all episodes
May 3rd
- Detention Adventure: all episodes
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: seasons 1 & 2
- Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey: all episodes
- Nadiya’s Family Favourites: all episodes
- The Problem with Apu
- Kiri: all episodes
- On the Ropes: all episodes
- Minding The Gap
- Werewolf
May 10th
- I Ship It: seasons 1 & 2
- Back in Time for Dinner: all episodes
- Further Back in Time for Dinner: all episodes
- Dream Boxer
- Modra
May 16th
- Fubar 2: Balls to the Wall
- Home Again
- The Ninth: all episodes
May 24th
- The Mile Enders: seasons 2
May 31st
- Take This Waltz
CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices, though the add-free service starts at $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.
CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.
