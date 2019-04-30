News
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2019

Apr 30, 2019

8:03 AM EDT

CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content for May. The subscription-based platform is set to get series like I Ship It, Werewolf, Kiri and The Problem with Apu.

May 1st

  • Take Me To Prom

May 2nd

  • The 410: all episodes

May 3rd

  • Detention Adventure: all episodes
  • The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: seasons 1 & 2
  • Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey: all episodes
  • Nadiya’s Family Favourites: all episodes
  • The Problem with Apu
  • Kiri: all episodes
  • On the Ropes: all episodes
  • Minding The Gap
  • Werewolf

May 10th

  • I Ship It: seasons 1 & 2
  • Back in Time for Dinner: all episodes
  • Further Back in Time for Dinner: all episodes
  • Dream Boxer
  • Modra

May 16th

  • Fubar 2: Balls to the Wall
  • Home Again
  • The Ninth: all episodes

May 24th

  • The Mile Enders: seasons 2

May 31st

  • Take This Waltz

CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices, though the add-free service starts at $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.

