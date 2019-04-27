Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 22 — 28]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Suspiria
Suspiria, directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), proved to be a particularly polarizing film when it released last year. The supernatural horror film follows an American woman who enrolls at a prestigious Berlin dance company that’s secretly run by a coven of witches.
Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey), Tilda Swinton (Okja), Mia Goth (Nymphomaniac), Elena Fokina (Here After) and Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).
Theatrical release date: October 26th, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 26th
Runtime: 153 minutes
Crave
Sharkwater Extinction
Following last week’s release of Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Crave has now released a second original environmental documentary called Sharkwater Extinction. Directed by Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart before he died, the film takes a look at the illegal shark fin industry and the political corruption surrounding it.
Crave release date: April 22nd, 2019
Runtime: 84 minutes
Netflix
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Netflix’s new sketch comedy series follows comedian Tim Robinson (Detroiters) and guests as they drive someone to the point of desperately wanting to leave the car.
Netflix Canada release date: April 23rd, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (16 minutes to 19 minutes)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 2)
The second season of DreamWorks Animation’s reboot of the 1980s She-Ra cartoon is now streaming. Like the original, the reboot follows soldier Adora as she finds a magic sword, becomes the heroic She-Ra and joins the Rebellion, all while her best friend remains with the evil horde.
The series features the voices of Aimee Carrero (Level Up), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), AJ Michalka (Aly and AJ), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) and Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains).
Netflix Canada release date: April 24th
Runtime: Seven episodes (24 minutes each)
YouTube Premium
Cobra Kai
Google’s YouTube Premium service makes the cut this week thanks to the second season of its acclaimed Cobra Kai series. The Karate Kid follow-up focuses on a much older Johnny Lawrence as he re-opens the Cobra Kai karate dojo and reignites his old rivalry with Daniel LaRuss.
Reprising their roles from the Karate Kid trilogy are William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel, while franchise newcomers Courtney Henggeler (Nobody’s Fool) and Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood) co-star.
YouTube Premium release date: April 24th, 2019
Runtime: 1o episodes (23 to 36 minutes each)
