Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2019

Mar 26, 2019

5:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in April.

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.

Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.

Related Articles

News

Mar 4, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2019

News

Jan 24, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

Amazon Canada launches new monthly Prime subscriptions for students

News

Jan 30, 2019

1:00 PM EDT

First episode of Amazon Prime Original series Hanna will air after Super Bowl LIII

News

Jun 22, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2018

Comments