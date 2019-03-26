Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in April.
- Jellyfish (April 1st)
- The Dark (April 1st)
- Cocaine Prison (April 1st)
- Village Rockstars (April 1st)
- The Tick: season 2 (April 5th)
- Chad Daniels: Dan Chaniels (April 12th)
- Bosch: season 5 (April 19th)
- All these Small Moments (April 19th)
- Suspiria (April 26th)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.
