Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2019

In April, Netflix Canada is set to get Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 2, Fifty Shades Darker, Split and the Ingress: The Animation based off the popular Niantic game Ingress.
April 1st
- Ultraman (Netflix Anine)
- Annie
- Boyz n the Hood
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Les Misérables (1998)
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): season 1
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Resident Evil Extinction
- Snatched
- Split
April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix Original)
- Sleepless
April 3rd
- Billy Elliot
- Hulk
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Netflix Film)
April 4th
- Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
- Star: season 3
April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Our Planet (Netflix Original)
- Persona: Collection (Netflix Original)
- Roman Empire Callgula: The Mad Emperor (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: season 8 (Netflix Original)
- Tijuana (Netflix Original)
- Unicorn Store (Netflix Original)
April 8th
- The Oath
April 9th
- Trolls: The Beat Goes Oni: season 6
April 10th
- You vs Wild (Netflix Original)
April 11th
- Black Summer (Netflix Original)
April 12th
- A Land Imagine (Netflix Film)
- Colette
- Huge in France (Netflix Original)
- Mighty Little Bheem (Netflix Original)
- The Perfect Date (Netflix Film)
- The Silence (Netflix Film)
- Special (Netflix Original)
- What They Had
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island (Netflix Film)
April 15th
- Happy Feet Two
- Luis Miguel – The Series: season 1
- No Good Nick (Netflix Original)
April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix Original)
April 18th
- My First First Love (Netflix Original)
April 19th
- A Fortunate Man (Netflix Film)
- Brene Brown: The Call to Courage (Netflix Original)
- Cuckoo: season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Music Teacher (Netflix Film)
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Netflix Anime)
- Someone Great (Netflix Film)
420
- Grass is Greener
- Weed the People
April 22nd
- Pinky Malinky: part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Selection Day – New Episodes – (Netflix Original)
April 23rd
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix Original)
April 24th
- The Protector: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Street Food (Netflix Original)
- Yankee (Netflix Original)
April 28th
- Little Woman (1994)
April 29th
- Burning
- Wonder Woman
April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: The Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix Original)
- Baki: part 2 (Netflix Anime)
- Ingress: The Animation (Netflix Anime)
Chambers (Netflix Original) is also coming in April, however, the date is yet to be announced.
What’s Leaving Netflix
- Downtown Abbey: series 1-6 ( 04/01/2019)
- The Gift (04/01/19)
- Dawn of the Dead (04/03/19)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: season 1-5 (04/07/19)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (o4/07/19)
- Big Eyes (04/24/19)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (04/24/19)
