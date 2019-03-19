News
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2019

Mar 19, 2019

1:06 PM EDT

Netflix

In April, Netflix Canada is set to get Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 2, Fifty Shades Darker, Split and the Ingress: The Animation based off the popular Niantic game Ingress. 

April 1st

  • Ultraman (Netflix Anine)
  • Annie
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • Les Misérables (1998) 
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): season 1
  • Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
  • Resident Evil Extinction
  • Snatched
  • Split

April 2nd

  • Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix Original)
  • Sleepless

April 3rd

  • Billy Elliot
  • Hulk
  • Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Netflix Film) 

April 4th

  • Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
  • Star: season 3

April 5th

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 2 (Netflix Original) 
  • Our Planet (Netflix Original) 
  • Persona: Collection (Netflix Original)
  • Roman Empire Callgula: The Mad Emperor (Netflix Original)
  • Spirit Riding Free: season 8 (Netflix Original)
  • Tijuana (Netflix Original)
  • Unicorn Store (Netflix Original)

April 8th

  • The Oath

April 9th

  • Trolls: The Beat Goes Oni: season 6

April 10th

  • You vs Wild (Netflix Original)

April 11th

  • Black Summer (Netflix Original)

April 12th

  • A Land Imagine (Netflix Film)
  • Colette
  • Huge in France (Netflix Original)
  • Mighty Little Bheem (Netflix Original)
  • The Perfect Date (Netflix Film)
  • The Silence (Netflix Film) 
  • Special (Netflix Original)
  • What They Had
  • Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island (Netflix Film)

April 15th

  • Happy Feet Two
  • Luis Miguel – The Series: season 1
  • No Good Nick (Netflix Original)

April 16th

  • Super Monsters Furever Friends (Netflix Original)

April 18th

April 19th

  • A Fortunate Man (Netflix Film)
  • Brene Brown: The Call to Courage (Netflix Original)
  • Cuckoo: season 5 (Netflix Original)
  • Music Teacher (Netflix Film)
  • Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Netflix Anime)
  • Someone Great (Netflix Film)

420

  • Grass is Greener
  • Weed the People

April 22nd

  • Pinky Malinky: part 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Selection Day – New Episodes – (Netflix Original)

April 23rd

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix Original)

April 24th

April 28th

  • Little Woman (1994)

April 29th

  • Burning
  • Wonder Woman

April 30th

  • Anthony Jeselnik: The Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix Original)
  • Baki: part 2 (Netflix Anime) 
  • Ingress: The Animation (Netflix Anime)

Chambers (Netflix Original) is also coming in April, however, the date is yet to be announced.

What’s Leaving Netflix

  • Downtown Abbey: series 1-6 ( 04/01/2019)
  • The Gift (04/01/19)
  • Dawn of the Dead (04/03/19)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: season 1-5 (04/07/19)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (o4/07/19)
  • Big Eyes (04/24/19)
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (04/24/19)

