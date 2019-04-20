Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 15 – 21]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
All These Small Moments
All These Small Moments is a drama film that follows the complications surrounding a teenage boy’s infatuation with a woman he sees on the bus.
The film was written and directed by Melissa Miller Costanzo and stars Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles), Jemima Kirke (Girls), Kitchener-Waterloo’s Brendan Mayer (The OA) and Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers).
Theatrical release date: April 24th, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 19th, 2019
Runtime: 84 minutes
The full list of movies and TV shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada can be found here.
Crave
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), this Crave original documentary explores how humanity’s global conquest has been ruining the planet.
The film is a collaboration between Canadian directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky and took home Best Feature Length Documentary and Best Cinematography in a Documentary at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.
Crave release date: April 20th at 9pm ET
Runtime: 87 minutes
Crazy Rich Asians
Last year’s smash hit romantic comedy is now on Crave, telling the story of a Chinese-American professor who finds out his girlfriend’s family is among the richest people in Singapore. The film is notable for being the first film by a major Hollywood studio — in this case, Warner Bros. — to feature a majority cast of Asian descent.
Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Henry Golding (A Simple Favour), Michelle Yeoh (Tomorrow Never Dies) and Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel).
Theatrical release date: August 15th, 2018
Crave release date: April 19th, 2019
Runtime: 121 minutes
Reservoir Dogs
Before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino’s 9th (and, reportedly, penultimate) film hits theatres in July — you can revisit his feature-length debut, Reservoir Dogs. The film follows a group of thieves who get into trouble when their jewelry store robbery goes horribly wrong.
Reservoir Dogs was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and stars Harvey Keitel (Thelma & Louise), Tim Roth (Lie to Me), Michael Madsen (Thelma & Louise) and Chris Penn (Footloose), among others.
Theatrical release date: October 22nd, 1992
Crave release date: April 19th, 2019
Runtime: 99 minutes
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave in April can be found here.
Netflix
Grass is Greener
Netflix is celebrating 4/20 with two weed-related documentaries (see more on the second one below). The first, hip hop pioneer’s Fab 5 Freddy (Yo! MTV Raps) Grass is Greener, takes a look at America’s relationship with cannabis, particularly from the perspective of music and race. Some of the famous people interviewed include Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Damian Marley.
Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2019
Runtime: 97 minutes
No Good Nick
Netflix’s latest original comedy series, No Good Nick, follows a family that finds itself upended when a grifter claiming to be a distant relative enters the fray.
No Good Nick stars Siena Agudong (Teachers), Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Ghosted), Kalama Epstein (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).
Netflix Canada release date: April 15th, 2019
Weed the People
Weed the People, Netflix’s second marijuana-focused documentary this week, dives into how medical marijuana is helping save children. Documentarians Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein directed the film.
Digital release date: October 26th, 2018
Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2019
Runtime: 97 minutes
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada in April can be found here.
