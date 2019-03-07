Shaw Business launches 1Gbps internet download and 125Mbps upload speeds for select areas in Western Canada

Shaw Business has announced the launch and availability of 1Gbps internet download speeds for business customers across Western Canada.
Now the Calgary-based telecom can provide 1Gbps download and 125Mbps upload speeds in select areas for businesses of all sizes.
Also beginning today business customers on Shaw’s Business Internet and SmartWiFi 150 and 300 plans will have their download speeds doubled to 300Mbps and 600Mbps respectively. This is at no extra cost, according to Shaw.
Additionally, Shaw Business says it’s able to launch 1Gbps download speeds and 125Mbps upload speeds because of the improvements to the quality and capacity of its fibre network. Shaw is also introducing the Hitron DOCSIS 3.1 modem to use with its gigabit internet.
“As businesses of all sizes become more heavily dependent on cloud services, we want to ensure our customers have access to the network speeds they need to keep up with the demands of their growing business,” said Katherine Emberly, president of business, brand and communications of Shaw Communications. “Gigabit speeds from Shaw Business will allow customers, their employees and their guests to have the bandwidth to collaborate, download, and video-conference now and well into the future.”
The Calgary-based telecom previously doubled its Internet 300 and Internet 150 plans for its residential customers. Currently, Shaw only provides 600Mbps and 300Mbps download speeds for its residential customers, though it’s possible the telecom will bring its gigabit download speeds to non-business services in the future.
Bell, Rogers and Telus provide gigabit speeds, and now with Shaw’s new Hitron DOCSIS 3.1 modem, the company is able to match the same download speeds as the other national telecoms.
