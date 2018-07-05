National telecom service providers Bell and Rogers have cut the price of their respective gigabit internet services in Toronto.
Rogers and Bell, Canada’s two largest carriers, are offering a limited-time promotion that halves the cost of gigabit internet service.
Rogers’ Ignite Gigabit internet package now costs $79.99 per month (down from $152.99 per month), while Bell’s Gigabit Fibe internet package now costs $79.95 per month, compared to a regular price of $149.95 per month.
In addition to the monthly service and modem rental fee, potential Rogers subscribers will need to pay a one-time $14.95 activation fee and a one-time $49.99 installation fee. The installation fee is waived for self-installations.
Bell is waiving its $199.95 modem rental fee, but potential subscribers will still need to pay a one-time $59.95 activation fee.
The Ignite Gigabit package provides subscribers with download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 30Mbps, while the Gigabit Fibe package provides download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 940Mbps.
Potential subscribers have until July 31st, 2018 to capitalize on Bell’s Gigabit Fibe package. Rogers doesn’t have a specific end date on the deal, though the carrier has noted that it’s a “Limited time offer.”
Rogers and Bell guarantee that subscribers who capitalize on the deal will not face a price change in the course of the first year.
Both packages provides subscribers with an unlimited monthly internet bucket.
Via: Canadian Press
Comments