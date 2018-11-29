Calgary-based telecommunications company Shaw Communications has announced that it will soon double the speeds of its top internet plans in Western Canada.
Starting in December, Shaw’s Internet 300 and Internet 150 residential customers’ plans will automatically be upgraded to ultra-fast 600 and 300 Mbps download speeds, respectively. According to Shaw, the enhanced download speeds “are as much as four times faster than other broadly available competitor plans in Western Canada.”
Shaw says these upgrades are permanent and will be offered at no additional cost.
“This isn’t a promotion or a one-time offer. This is an unprecedented upgrade to our best internet plans, giving customers even faster speeds to help them use more powerful in-home technology and lead a more connected life,” Brad Shaw, CEO of Shaw Communications, said in a press statement. “We’re doubling the speeds of our fastest offerings. No tricks, no gimmicks, just more speed. It’s that simple.”
Shaw says all new and existing customers will receive the increased internet speeds “in the coming weeks,” although existing customers can get the upgrade sooner by power-cycling their modem starting on Monday, December 3rd.
Source: Shaw Communications
