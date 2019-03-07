‘Google Stream’ trademark points to rumoured game streaming service coming to Canada

Google has trademarked the name ‘Google Stream’ in Canada.
Google submitted to the trademark to the Canadian government with the application number ‘1948433.’ The trademark was officially formalized on March 4th, and Google filed it on February 26th of this year.
The trademark, unfortunately, doesn’t feature a logo of any kind.
Within the ‘services’ section of the filing, the trademark includes the following statement:
“Providing temporary use of online non-downloadable software for gaming; application service provider (ASP), namely, hosting computer software applications of others; platform-as-a-service (PAAS) services featuring computer software platforms for creating and collaborating with others to create games and gaming applications and for uploading, posting, showing, displaying, sharing or otherwise providing electronic media or information regarding the fields of electronic gaming, entertainment and general interest via the internet; computer services, namely, creating website-based indexes of information; providing non-downloadable computer software, namely, computer software for implementing a computer programming language, computer software development tools, and computer software libraries; electronic data storage, namely, storage and archival of data, electronic media, and digital content.”
It’s unclear if this description is an indication of what the trademark represents, though it’s likely that Google Stream is video game related in some way.
Rumours suggest Google will show off a subscription-based game streaming service at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC). Though little is known about the still unannounced platform, speculation hints that it’ll likely be similar to Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service. It’s possible that the search company will call this still unannounced platform ‘Google Stream,’ with the streaming platform running on Google’s Chromecast, or possibly a new video game console of some sort.
GDC starts March 18th and continues until the 22nd. We’ll likely have to wait until then to find out more about ‘Google Stream’ and the company’s streaming platform.
Source: Government of Canada
