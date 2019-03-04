Digital Governance Minister Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Digital Governance Minister and Treasury Board President Jane Philpott has resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal cabinet, stating that following the recent SNC-lavalin scandal she has lost confidence in the current Liberal government.
In a statement on her website, as well as in a recent tweet, Philpott says that the SNC-Lavalin scandal has “shaken the federal government in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet.”
Philpott’s full statement can be found here.
It grieves me to resign from a portfolio where I was at work to deliver an important mandate. I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities, constitutional obligations. There can be a cost to acting on one’s principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them. pic.twitter.com/EwO5dtdgG6
— Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) March 4, 2019
Philpott was first elected back in 2015 as the Liberal representative for Markham-Stouffville in Ontario. She has held positions as various Ministers, including Health Minister, Indigenous Services Minister and, most recently, Digital Governance Minister as well as Treasury Board President.
Philpott took over from Scott Brison in the role of Digital Governance Minsiter in January of 2019. “Jane is a natural choice for this role,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on January 14th, 2019 during the announcement regarding Philpott’s appointment.
Expanding on her motivation to resign, Philpott states that evidence revealed by fellow former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould involving her being pressured to intervene in the prosecution of Quebec-based SNC Lavalin is the primary motivation for the decision.
“I am firmly committed to our crucial platform priorities, especially: justice for Indigenous peoples; and implementing a plan to tackle the existential threat of climate change. Canadians need the assurance that, in all matters, Members of Parliament will act in the best interests of the public. My decision has been made with that spirit and intent,” writes Philpott in her statement.
Philpott says she will continue to serve as the Liberal Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.
Source: Twitter (@janephilpott)
