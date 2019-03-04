Giphy for iOS update brings custom GIFs, stickers to Apple’s Messages app

Custom GIFs, stickers and better optimization have been added to Apple’s Messages app in Giphy’s latest update for iOS devices.
In the updated version of the app, you’ll be able to create your own GIF and access uploads through Messages.
A new tab has also been added to make it easier to find animated stickers.
If users experience slower connectivity speeds, Giphy will optimize GIFs to play faster at the cost of a choppier framerate. Even though the person receiving a GIF will get a lower-quality version because of poor connectivity, you’ll still be sending the high-quality version.
Giphy is available for free in Apple’s iOS App Store.
