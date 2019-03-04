Essential rolls out March 2019 security update for Ph-1

Essential has started rolling out the March security update for its Ph-1 Essential smartphone.
The update includes Google’s security patches alongside Digital Wellbeing support.
The latest software release is now available. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/dzlWIPduAN
— Essential (@essential) March 4, 2019
The patch also fixes 27 high to critical vulnerabilities, according to Essential.
While Essential itself has been quiet for the past few months, the company is still offering updates for the PH-1.
Google only recently released Android’s March security patch.
