News
PREVIOUS|

Essential rolls out March 2019 security update for Ph-1

Mar 4, 2019

4:41 PM EST

0 comments

Essential has started rolling out the March security update for its Ph-1 Essential smartphone.

The update includes Google’s security patches alongside Digital Wellbeing support.

The patch also fixes 27 high to critical vulnerabilities, according to Essential.

While Essential itself has been quiet for the past few months, the company is still offering updates for the PH-1.

Google only recently released Android’s March security patch.

Related Articles

News

Feb 5, 2019

8:57 AM EST

Premium email app Newton Mail returns from the dead

News

Dec 31, 2018

8:47 AM EST

Essential Phone won’t be restocked, company confirms

News

Jan 7, 2019

4:42 PM EST

Essential Phone’s January 2019 security patch is rolling out

News

Feb 6, 2019

12:15 PM EST

Essential rolls out February security update for Ph-1

Comments