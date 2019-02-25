Here’s what’s leaving Crave in March 2019

While the content continues to flow on Bell’s Crave, the streaming platform is also saying goodbye to several programs. Bell recently announced that the streaming video service now has to 2.3 million subscribers.
The complete list of ‘last chance programming’ is below:
- Monthy Python: The Meaning of Life (March 10)
- Monthy Python’s BEST BITS (Mostly) (March 10)
- Mayday, Season 10 (March 11)
- Get Out (March 11)
- Going in Style (March 10)
- Cries from Syria (March 12)
- Dan for Mayor, Season 2 (March 14)
- Hiccups, Season 2 (March 14)
- Death on a Factory Farm (March 15)
- The Great Wall (March 18)
- Couterpart, Season 2 (March 19)
- Call Me Fitz, Season 3, (March 21)
- John Leguizamo: Ghetto Klown (March 21)
- Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This (March 23)
- Songs & Stories: Jann Arden The Director’s Cut (March 23)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (March 24)
- Killing Hasselhoff (March 25)
- Dead Draw (March 30)
- Trainspotting (March 30)
- Pure Country: Pure Heart (March 31)
- Snatched (March 31)
- Song to Song (March 31)
- The Shack (March 31)
- Bad Kids of Crestview Academy (March 31)
- Collide (March 31)
- Man Down (March 31)
