Canadian distribution specialists Lenbrook is bringing Rugged Caterpillar (CAT) phones to Canada.
CAT Rugged Phones are perfect for people who work in harsh environments since modern smartphones typically aren’t very tough.
Lenbrook is selling the Cat S31, Cat S41, S60 and the Cat S61. All of these phones are drop proof, waterproof, dust and shockproof, with powerful batteries, wet-finger tracking and more.
The higher-end S60 and S61 each have a thermal imaging camera as well so users can use it to look for heat signatures behind walls or in the dark.
The main features of these phones are that they’re Android devices with a super strong shell, so there’s no need for a case.
Notably, the S61 has a 4,500 mAh battery, an indoor air quality meter and a laser-assisted measuring tool. Software wise it has Android 8.0 Oreo, and the CAT website says it will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie. The older version of the S61, the S60, is available too, but its thermal camera isn’t as strong, and it runs Android Marshmello.
The S41 has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a micro SD card slot, an FM radio, Android Nougat and of course a headphone jack. The S31 has the same features for the most part, but it has a 4,000 mAh battery and a slightly smaller screen.
The S61 costs $1499.99, the S60 costs $899.99. The lower tier S41 is $749.99 and the bottom level S31 is priced at $549.99.
The Lenbrook press release says that it’s the exclusive supplier of these phones in Canada, but they’re also available on Amazon.ca.
