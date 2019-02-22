News
Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in March. We’ve broken all the new content below by date.

March 1:

  • The Shop, Season 1, Episode 4 (10:25 p.m. ET)
  • Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 6 (11p.m. ET)
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Alpha
  • Goatface
  • The Royals, Season 4
  • Notes from the field
  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Teletubbies Everywhere Season 1-2

March 2:

  • 2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Episode 4 (12 a.m. ET)
  • The First Purge

March 3:

  • Slutever, Season 2, Episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)
  • Crashing, Season 3, Episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)
  • High Maintenance, Season 3, Episode 7 (10:30 p.m. ET)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, Episode 3 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
  • The Circus, Season 4A, Episode 6 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)
  • SMILF, Season 2, Episode 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)

March 5:

  • Black Sails, Season 2-4
  • Davinci’s Demons, Season 2-3
  • Dan VS., Season 2-3
  • Power, Season 2-4
  • Survivor’s Remorse, Season 3-4
  • The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 127-131

March 6:

  • The Launch, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (9 p.m. ET)

March 7:

  • Lemonade
  • Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)

March 8:

  • Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 7 (11p.m. ET)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 7 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
  • Big Trouble in Little China
  • Patch Adams
  • This Is 40
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Do the Right Thing
  • The Woman who loves Giraffes
  • I am the night
  • Big questions and Huge Answers with Jon Dore
  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Loser for President, Season 1
  • The Girl without a phone, Season 1
  • Thirteen
  • Ask me about my shirt
  • Roxanne & The Slam Poet’s Society
  • Locker Combo
  • Cheerleaders in Chess Club, Season 1-2
  • Wonderland High

March 9:

  • Skyscraper
  • Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

March 10:

  • Slutever, Season 2, Episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)

March 12:

  • The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 132-136

March 14:

  • Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)
  • What Keeps You Alive
  • The Pizza Show, Season 1-2

March 15:

  • Urban Vermin, Season 1
  • Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
  • Difficult People, Season 1-3
  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Searching
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • American Graffiti
  • Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 8 (11p.m. ET)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 8 (Live at 10)

March 16:

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

March 17:

  • Slutever, Season 2, Episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)
  • High Maintenance, Season 3, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (10:30 p.m. ET)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, Episode 5 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
  • The Circus, Season 4A, Episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Billions, Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (9 p.m. ET)
  • Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)
  • SMILF, Season 2, Episode 8 (10:30 p.m. ET)
  • America to Me, Season 1, Episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)

March 18:

  • The Inventor: Out for blood in Silicon Valley (9 p.m. ET)

March 19:

  • The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 142-144, Season 32, Episodes 137-141

March 21:

  • Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)

March 22:

  • Animal Mechanicals, Season 3
  • Most Expensivest, Season 2
  • Roy Wood Jr: No One Loves You
  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 10
  • Step Brothers
  • Les Miserables
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show
  • Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 9 (11p.m. ET)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 9 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)

March 23:

  • The Meg
  • Funny Women of a certain age (9 p.m. ET)

March 24:

  • Action, Episode 1 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Billions, Season 4, Episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)
  • Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)
  • SMILF, Season 2, Episode 9 (10:30 p.m. ET)
  • America to Me, Season 1, Episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)
  • Slutever, Season 2, Episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)

March 25:

  • One nation under stress (9 p.m. ET)

March 26:

  • The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 142-144

March 28:

  • Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)

March 29:

  • White Boy Rick
  • Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 10 (11p.m. ET)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 10 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
  • Broad City, Season 5
  • Temptation Island, Season 1
  • F*CK That’s Delicious, Season 2B
  • Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 11
  • Mona the Vampire, Season 3-4

March 31:

  • Slutever, Season 2, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (10 p.m. ET)
  • America to Me, Season 1, Episode 4 (8 p.m. ET)
  • Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)

