Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in March. We’ve broken all the new content below by date.
March 1:
- The Shop, Season 1, Episode 4 (10:25 p.m. ET)
- Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 6 (11p.m. ET)
- The Breakfast Club
- Alpha
- Goatface
- The Royals, Season 4
- Notes from the field
- Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 7 (8 p.m. ET)
- Teletubbies Everywhere Season 1-2
March 2:
- 2 Dope Queens, Season 2 Episode 4 (12 a.m. ET)
- The First Purge
March 3:
- Slutever, Season 2, Episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)
- Crashing, Season 3, Episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)
- High Maintenance, Season 3, Episode 7 (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, Episode 3 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
- The Circus, Season 4A, Episode 6 (8 p.m. ET)
- Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)
- SMILF, Season 2, Episode 6 (10:30 p.m. ET)
March 5:
- Black Sails, Season 2-4
- Davinci’s Demons, Season 2-3
- Dan VS., Season 2-3
- Power, Season 2-4
- Survivor’s Remorse, Season 3-4
- The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 127-131
March 6:
- The Launch, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (9 p.m. ET)
March 7:
- Lemonade
- Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 3 (11 p.m. ET)
March 8:
- Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 7 (11p.m. ET)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 7 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
- Big Trouble in Little China
- Patch Adams
- This Is 40
- Sixteen Candles
- Do the Right Thing
- The Woman who loves Giraffes
- I am the night
- Big questions and Huge Answers with Jon Dore
- Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)
- Loser for President, Season 1
- The Girl without a phone, Season 1
- Thirteen
- Ask me about my shirt
- Roxanne & The Slam Poet’s Society
- Locker Combo
- Cheerleaders in Chess Club, Season 1-2
- Wonderland High
March 9:
- Skyscraper
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
March 10:
- Slutever, Season 2, Episode 5 (10 p.m. ET)
March 12:
- The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 132-136
March 14:
- Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 4 (11 p.m. ET)
- What Keeps You Alive
- The Pizza Show, Season 1-2
March 15:
- Urban Vermin, Season 1
- Ron Funches: Giggle Fit
- Difficult People, Season 1-3
- Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 9 (8 p.m. ET)
- Searching
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- American Graffiti
- Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 8 (11p.m. ET)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 8 (Live at 10)
March 16:
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
March 17:
- Slutever, Season 2, Episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)
- High Maintenance, Season 3, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6, Episode 5 (live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
- The Circus, Season 4A, Episode 8 (8 p.m. ET)
- Billions, Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (9 p.m. ET)
- Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)
- SMILF, Season 2, Episode 8 (10:30 p.m. ET)
- America to Me, Season 1, Episode 2 (8 p.m. ET)
- Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 2 (10 p.m. ET)
March 18:
- The Inventor: Out for blood in Silicon Valley (9 p.m. ET)
March 19:
- The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 142-144, Season 32, Episodes 137-141
March 21:
- Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 5 (11 p.m. ET)
March 22:
- Animal Mechanicals, Season 3
- Most Expensivest, Season 2
- Roy Wood Jr: No One Loves You
- Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 10
- Step Brothers
- Les Miserables
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 9 (11p.m. ET)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 9 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
March 23:
- The Meg
- Funny Women of a certain age (9 p.m. ET)
March 24:
- Action, Episode 1 (8 p.m. ET)
- Billions, Season 4, Episode 2 (9 p.m. ET)
- Black Monday, Season 1, Episode 9 (10 p.m. ET)
- SMILF, Season 2, Episode 9 (10:30 p.m. ET)
- America to Me, Season 1, Episode 3 (8 p.m. ET)
- Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 3 (10 p.m. ET)
- Slutever, Season 2, Episode 7 (10 p.m. ET)
March 25:
- One nation under stress (9 p.m. ET)
March 26:
- The Bold and the Beautiful, Season 32, Episodes 142-144
March 28:
- Desus & Mero, Season 1, Episode 6 (11 p.m. ET)
March 29:
- White Boy Rick
- Strike Back, Season 6, Episode 10 (11p.m. ET)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17, Episode 10 (live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning at 6 a.m. ET)
- Broad City, Season 5
- Temptation Island, Season 1
- F*CK That’s Delicious, Season 2B
- Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2, Episode 11
- Mona the Vampire, Season 3-4
March 31:
- Slutever, Season 2, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (10 p.m. ET)
- America to Me, Season 1, Episode 4 (8 p.m. ET)
- Now Apocalypse, Season 1, Episode 4 (10 p.m. ET)
