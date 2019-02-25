Sony’s Xperia 1 flagship is all about 4K HDR video content creation and consumption

On early Monday morning, it was Sony’s turn to announce its new 2019 flagship smartphone. The company responded with the Xperia 1, a smartphone that combines Sony’s strengths in camera and multi-media tech.
The phone’s standout feature is a 6.5-inch OLED display with tall 21:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution, a first for any smartphone. The display also supports both HDR and Dolby Atmos, making it a multi-media powerhouse.
Sony says it’s working with developers like Epic Games to make games like Fortnite compatible with the Xperia 1’s 21:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the company says the Xperia 1 includes a “game enhancer” feature that will block notifications during gaming sessions.
For shooting photos and videos, the Xperia 1 includes a multi-camera array with lenses at three different 35mm equivalent focal lengths: 16mm, 26mm and 52mm. A 12-megapixel sensor with a 1.4mm pixel pitch should help the camera perform well in low light.
Borrowing a feature from Sony’s excellent Alpha series of mirrorless cameras, the Xperia 1 includes auto-tracking eye auto-focus, another first for a smartphone, as well as continuous burst shooting at 10 frames per second with both autofocus and auto-exposure. There’s also a hybrid stabilization system to help users capture steady shots and support for 4K HDR video capture at 24 frames per second at the Xperia 1’s 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio.
Hardware wise, the Xperia 1 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset with X24 LTE modem, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Powering the entire setup, including that power hungry 4K display, is a modest 3,300mAh capacity battery.
I should also mention the Xperia 1 features an interesting button configuration. In addition to a volume rocker and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Xperia 1 includes a separate power button and camera shutter release. All four buttons are located on the Xperia 1’s right side.
In the U.S., Sony will sell the Xperia 1 in black and purple. In other markets, the phone will be available in grey and white.
There’s no word yet on whether the company will release the Xperia 1 in Canada, nor did the company mention pricing, U.S. or otherwise.
