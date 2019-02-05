Canadian-made Shadow of the Tomb Raider coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week

Microsoft has announced that Canadian-made Shadow of the Tomb Raider will headline February’s lineup of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Released in September 2018, the action-adventure game was developed by Quebec-based Eidos Montreal with assistance from San Francisco’s Crystal Dynamics.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in the rebooted Lara Croft trilogy that kicked off with 2013’s Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will hit Xbox Game Pass on Friday, February 8th.
Additionally, Microsoft has revealed that Batman: Return to Arkham (an HD remaster collection of last generation’s Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City) and the first season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead are also coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month.
A Game Pass membership costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada and gives unlimited access to a catalogue of over 100 games. New titles are added every month.
