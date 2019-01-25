News
PREVIOUS|

Metroid Prime 4 delayed, Retro Studios takes over development

Nintendo was not satisfied with the recent development

Jan 25, 2019

10:47 AM EST

0 comments

Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch has been delayed as Nintendo is restarting the game’s development from scratch.

Retro Studios, the development team behind earlier entries in the Metroid Prime series, will now take the helm for Prime 4.

“The current development progress [of Prime 4] has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series,” said Shinya Takahashi, the senior managing executive officer at Nintendo in a recent YouTube video.

Before the announcement of the game’s development restarting, Prime 4 was being handled by a different studio, though Nintendo did not reveal the developers behind it.

However, the Japanese gaming giant seems to now have full confidence that Retro will be able to create a sequel worthy of the Prime series’ iconic name.

“By collaborating and developing with Retro Studios, we believe we can make this game something that will meet our fans’ expectations,” said Takahashi.

Nintendo did not reveal a timeframe for Metroid Prime 4‘s release, but it’s safe to say that we won’t see it soon.

Source: Nintendo

Related Articles

News

Dec 28, 2018

4:58 PM EST

Nintendo to offer Mii costume DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

News

Jan 22, 2019

9:10 PM EST

Red Bull’s new YouTube gaming documentary goes behind-the-scenes on Canadian-made Cuphead

News

Jan 3, 2019

5:13 PM EST

Nintendo’s New Year sale discounts digital Switch games by up to 67 percent

News

Jan 22, 2019

1:51 PM EST

A Pokémon-inspired, Game Boy version of Diablo designed for younger players almost existed

Comments