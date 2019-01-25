Rogers reduced Ignite TV internet bundle pricing on January 20th, 2019

Toronto-based national telecom service provider Rogers reduced the price of all Ignite TV IPTV internet bundles on January 20th, 2019.
According to a January 24th, 2019 Rogers Community Forum post attributed to moderator ‘RogersMaude,’ the cost of Ignite TV bundles “went down due to an adjustment we’re making to our internet pricing.”
“Ignite TV bundles are now $25 – $35 less per month!” reads an excerpt from RogersMaude’s January 24th post.
It’s worth noting that the cost of every tier of Ignite Gigabit has been reduced by $35, every tier of Ignite 500u has been reduced by $30 and Ignite 150u has been reduced by $25.
Ignite TV is currently only available to subscribers in Ontario.
Existing Ignite TV subscribers can switch to a reduced-price internet bundle at no additional cost, according to a Rogers spokesperson in a phone call with MobileSyrup.
The full table with Ignite TV internet bundle pricing before and after January 20th is viewable on the Rogers Community Forums.
Source: Rogers Community Forums
