Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 build brings better support for RAW images

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 10 preview build to Windows Insiders in the ‘Fast Ring’ with better support for RAW images and the Windows light theme.
The new preview bumps the Windows build from ‘18317,’ released on January 16th, to build ‘18323.’ Further, these builds are part of the 19H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update due out in the first half of 2019.
For any creatives out there — myself included — Microsoft’s move to introduce improved RAW support is more than welcome. The new support comes via an app in the Microsoft Store called ‘Raw Image Extension,’ which is currently only available to those on the preview build.
With it, you’ll be able to view image thumbnails, previews and camera metadata in Windows File Explorer. Additionally, RAW files will display at full resolution in any Windows app that uses Windows Imaging Component framework.
The 18323 build also brings fixes to the Windows light theme. Fixes include colours that wouldn’t change properly or some text, scrollbars and icons not being visible.
On top of this, Microsoft has rolled out an incredibly long list of bug fixes coming in the new preview build. This includes issues with night light not working correctly, a bug that caused File Explorer to hang sometimes when it interacted with MP4 files and even a misalignment with the grid in the Calculator app.
For a full rundown of all the fixes and changes, check out Microsoft’s blog post here.
Source: Microsoft Via: VentureBeat
Comments