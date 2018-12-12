News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung to reveal Galaxy S10 on February 20 with a March 8 release date: report

Dec 12, 2018

10:41 AM EST

0 comments

A new rumour suggests that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 at its Unpacked event on February 20th before Mobile World Congress.

Additionally, the Gizmodo report indicates that Samsung will allow consumers to begin pre-ordering the device that day, with it hitting store shelves on March 8th.

Alongside leaks regarding the smartphone’s release date, Gizmodo further indicates that the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport 1TB of internal storage. The smaller 5.8-inch so-called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly feature 128GB of storage. Lastly, the standard S10 with a curved panel will use up to 512GB of memory.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to cost £669 ($1,126 CAD), the standard S10 will reportedly start at £799 ($1,345 cAD) for the 128GB model and £999 ($1,681 CAD) for the 512GB variant. Finally, the S10+ reportedly starts at £899 ($1,515 CAD) for the 128GB model, £1099 ($1,852 CAD) for the 512GB variant and the gigantic 1TB model will be priced at £1399 ($2,359 CAD).

While we still don’t know how much Samsung’s S10 series of smartphones will cost in Canada, it looks like they’ll be set to be expensive, especially the 1TB storage variant.

Previous rumours indicate Samsung will also launch a 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 5G modem. All models except the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a curved Infinity-O display as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Source: Gizmodo

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2018

1:06 PM EST

Samsung patent trademarks Rize10, Rize20 and Rize30 in smartphone category

News

Dec 4, 2018

11:31 AM EST

Here’s another mock render of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

News

Dec 11, 2018

11:40 AM EST

Galaxy S10 Lite render shows flat Infinity-O display and thin bezels

News

Dec 8, 2018

10:09 AM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10+, A8s, Sony Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact leaks from last week

Comments