A new rumour suggests that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 at its Unpacked event on February 20th before Mobile World Congress.
Additionally, the Gizmodo report indicates that Samsung will allow consumers to begin pre-ordering the device that day, with it hitting store shelves on March 8th.
Alongside leaks regarding the smartphone’s release date, Gizmodo further indicates that the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport 1TB of internal storage. The smaller 5.8-inch so-called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly feature 128GB of storage. Lastly, the standard S10 with a curved panel will use up to 512GB of memory.
Further, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to cost £669 ($1,126 CAD), the standard S10 will reportedly start at £799 ($1,345 cAD) for the 128GB model and £999 ($1,681 CAD) for the 512GB variant. Finally, the S10+ reportedly starts at £899 ($1,515 CAD) for the 128GB model, £1099 ($1,852 CAD) for the 512GB variant and the gigantic 1TB model will be priced at £1399 ($2,359 CAD).
While we still don’t know how much Samsung’s S10 series of smartphones will cost in Canada, it looks like they’ll be set to be expensive, especially the 1TB storage variant.
Previous rumours indicate Samsung will also launch a 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 5G modem. All models except the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a curved Infinity-O display as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Source: Gizmodo
