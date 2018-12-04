News
Here’s another mock render of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

Dec 4, 2018

11:31 AM EST

Concept creator Ben Geskin has conceptualized what he expects the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ will look like.

With the design seemingly based off yesterday’s leaks, Geskin has designed a rendering of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone.

Geskin’s concept shows that Samsung will use the ‘Infinity-O’ display for the smaller S10, similar to what Samsung showed off at its developer’s conference last month. Meanwhile, the larger handset will feature a variation of the Infinity-O display but instead of a circular notch, the phone will use an oval cutout.

The following tweet indicated that the S10+ would feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display, a triple rear-facing camera, dual selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Previous rumours indicated that the smaller S10 would feature a 6.1-inch display and a dual-rear facing shooter.

Samsung is rumoured to show off four smartphones in 2019; three in February and one larger one at the beginning of Q2. The two shown here are both rumoured to feature a curved display, a region dependent Exynos 9820 processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Image Credit: Ben Geskin

Source: Ben Geskin

