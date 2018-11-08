Videotron adds 41,500 subscribers in Q3 2018

Quebec-based regional telecommunications service provider Quebecor used its third quarter 2018 earnings report to reveal that its Videotron brand added 41,500 wireless subscribers between July 2018 and September 2018.
Quebecor reported that its telecommunications services — including wireless, internet and the Club illico over-the-top streaming service — generated $859.8 million during Q3 2018, compared to $847.2 million in Q2 2018.
Club illico’s subscriptions increased by 11,000 in Q3 2018, representing an increase of $1.8 million in Q3 2018.
Videotron’s total average billing per unit (ABPU) was $49.70 in Q3 2018, compared to $48.50 in Q2 2017.
The carrier’s mobile ABPU was $54.28 in Q3 2018, compared to $53.34 in Q3 2017.
Outgoing Videotron president and CEO Manon Brouillette said that she expects Videotron’s wireless service will surpass Quebecor’s cable telephony business in terms of subscribers in Q4 2018.
“Videotron’s success and market stature are holding strong,” said Brouillette, in a November 8th, 2018 media release.
Quebecor reported an overall quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion, a $17.6 million increased.
The telecom reportedly generated a net income of $186.7 million, compared to $178.4 million in Q3 2017.
Videotron plans on launching its ‘Helix’ IPTV platform — built off of Comcast’s X1 platform — sometime in 2019.
“Helix will offer innovative, integrated technology that is in sync with consumers and their connected lives,” said Brouillette, in the same November 8th media release.
“It will feature voice control and will support, among other things, smarter Wi‑Fi, an advanced IP‑based television experience, and an entirely new line of home automation products and services.”
Videotron currently faces a $100 million lawsuit by Toronto-based media giant Bell Media for trademark infringement. There was no mention of the lawsuit in Quebecor’s earnings report.
Quebecor stock closed at $26.58 at the end of yesterday’s trading day.
Source: Quebecor
