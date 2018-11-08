Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as new chairperson

Tesla has a new chairperson in the driver’s seat and her name is Robyn Denholm.
Elon Musk stepped down as Chair of Tesla last month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued him for his “false and misleading” claims of potential taking Tesla private — now known as the 420 tweet. Musk also paid a fine of $20 million for his actions.
Tesla appointed Denholm as the new chair of the board of directors. Denholm has been active at Tesla since 2014 but is currently working with Australia-based Telstra as its CFO and Head of Strategy and has put in her six-month notice with the company.
“Robyn has extensive experience in both the tech and auto industries, and she has made significant contributions as a Tesla Board member over the past four years in helping us become a profitable company,” said Musk. “I look forward to working even more closely with Robyn as we continue accelerating the advent of sustainable energy.”
“I believe in this company, I believe in its mission and I look forward to helping Elon and the Tesla team achieve sustainable profitability and drive long-term shareholder value,” Denholm said.
Denholm previously held executive roles at Juniper Networks, Sun Microsystems and Toyota.
Source: Tesla
Comments