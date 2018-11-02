Huawei has announced its second Canadian ‘Huawei Service Day.’
This time around, the Huawei Service Day is a two-day event running from November 2nd to the 4th.
The China-based phone company is offering one free phone maintenance and cleaning of any Huawei smartphone or tablet, a free screen protector with installation, free labour and shipping for out of warranty repairs and tips on how to improve the device’s efficiency. It’s worth noting that Huawei says it will not cover the price of parts and that the free screen protectors will be offered only while supplies last.
The company also says it will also have trained personnel to provide customers with tips about their Huawei device.
Service Day is only available for Huawei mobile devices sold in Canada, which means only P-series handsets as the Mate series products will not be available until November 8th.
It appears Huawei reps will be available at Fixt, Fonelab and Phone M.D. locations. To find a location near you, click here.
For more information, you can call 1-888-5Huawei.
