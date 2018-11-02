Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle and accessories now available in Canada

It’s been a big week for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, following Thursday’s reveals of the game’s story mode, DLC plans and more, but it doesn’t stop there.
Now, Nintendo has released a suite of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed hardware and peripherals ahead of the game’s launch on December 7th.
To start, a $449 CAD special edition Switch console is now available in Canada. The bundle comes with Smash Bros.-themed Switch dock and pair of Joy-Cons, as well as a digital copy of Ultimate.
The bundle is available at Amazon Canada (exclusively for Prime members), Best Buy, EB Games, The Source and Walmart.
Given that many players are particularly fond of their time with Super Smash Bros. Melee, Nintendo has also released a Smash Bros.-themed GameCube controller for the Switch. Sporting the Smash Bros. logo, the controller is an exact replica of the GameCube gamepad for the Switch.
The controller costs $39.99 and is available at Best Buy, EB Games and Walmart.
Whether you buy a new GameCube controller or already own one, you’re going to need the $24.99 CAD GameCube adapter, which is compatible with the Switch and supports up to four gamepads. The adapter can be purchased at Best Buy, EB Games and Walmart.
Are you picking up any of these Smash Bros.-related products? Are you even excited for the mega-crossover fighting game? Let us know in the comments below.
